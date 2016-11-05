Alhassan Wakasu and Andy Yiadom handed Black Stars call-up

Ghana coach Avram Grant has included debutants Alhassan Wakasu and Andy Yiadom in his 23 man squad as Ghana takes on Egypt in a 2018 World Cup qualifier at the Borg El- Arab Stadium in Alexandria.

Portugal-based midfielder Wakaso of Rio Ave and defender Yiadom of English Championship side Barnsley were handed their first Black Stars call-ups for the game scheduled for Sunday, November 13.

England-based Andre Ayew, who plays for West Ham United, returns to the national team after missing the previous game against Uganda in Tamale last month.

Ayew will captain the team due to Asamoah Gyan’s fitness situation.

Coach Avram also excluded Juventus playmaker Kwadwo Asamoah from the squad due to injury.

The Black Stars will open their pre-match camp in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday morning with all the players expected to join the team by Monday.

The team will train in the UAE until they depart for Egypt on Friday, November 11 before slugging it out with the Pharoahs of Egypt.

Ghana will be chasing their first win in Group E of the qualifiers after drawing against Uganda last month.

Egypt lead Group E with three points – two more than second-placed Ghana and Uganda.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Razak Braimah (Cordoba, Spain), Adam Kwarasey (Rosenborg, Norway) Richard Ofori (Wa All Stars)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Andy Yiadom (Barnsley, England), Baba Rahman (Schalke, Germany), Jeffery Schlupp (Leicester City, England), John Boye (Sivasspor, Turkey), Jonathan Mensah (Anzhi, Russia), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England), Edwin Gyimah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa)

Midfielders: Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu (Udinese, Italy), Afriyie Acquah (Torino, Italy), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain) Mubarak Wakaso (Panathinaikos, Greece), Frank Acheampong (Anderlecht, Belgium), Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England), Alhassan Wakaso (Rio Ave, Portugal), Samuel Tetteh (Leifering, Austria)

Forwards: Jordan Ayew (Aston Villa, England), Abdul-Majeed Waris (Lorient, France), Andre Ayew (West Ham, England), Ebenezer Assifuah (Sion, Switzerland) GNA