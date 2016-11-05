Government to give out free digital boxes

The government is working towards supporting about one million vulnerable households with free digital boxes, Mr Ato Sarong, Deputy Minister of Communication has said.

He said those vulnerable households were in 216 districts, which were estimated to have television sets but could not afford digital boxes.

Mr Sarpong said this when the Omanhene of Ntrubo Traditional Area, Nana Tedibo Kowura II, bemoaned the lack of telecommunication coverage to more than twenty communities in the Nkwanta South District when the campaign team of the Chief of Staff, Mr Julius Debrah, paid a courtesy call on him.

The Deputy Minister said cabinet had already approved eight million dollars for infrastructure and two million dollars for the purchase of the boxes and reiterated commitment of government to the project.

Mr Sarpong said the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication (GIFEC) with support from some service providers was also working on extending telecommunication services to rural areas across the country.

Mr Debrah is on a five-day tour of the Volta Region canvassing for vote for President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidates. GNA