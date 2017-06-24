Akufo-Addo donates to Muslims celebrating Eid al-Fitr

The Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly, together with the Central Regional Coordinating Council, has donated food items on behalf of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to the Muslim community in Cape Coast.

The donation is in support of this year’s Eid al-Fitr, which comes off on Sunday 25 June.

The donation was made to the Central, Kotokuraba, and Abura Ahmadiyya mosques, all at Cape Coast.

Presenting the items on behalf of government, the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Cape Coast, Ernest Arthur, underscored the importance of Islam to the peace of the country. He called on Muslims to use the occasion to pray for the government of the New Patriotic Party and the development of Ghana.

“We ask that you continue to pray for the peace and development of the nation”, the MCE stated. He also used the occasion to wish all Muslims in Ghana the very best in the Eid al-Fitr.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Muslim community, the regional Chief Imam, Alhaji Ibrahim Mahmoud Yusif, expressed his gratitude to the government for the gesture.

“We pray for the good health of Cape Coast, Central Region, and Ghana at large. Extend our warmest gratitude to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” he said and pledged the continued support of Muslims in Cape Coast to the peace and development of the country.

Source: classfmonline