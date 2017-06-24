Ayew brothers, Amartey excluded from Ghana squad for Mexico and USA friendlies

Ayew brothers – Andre and Jordan Ayew and Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey have been excluded from the Black Stars squad to play Mexico and USA in a doubleheader friendly by head coach Kwesi Appiah.

The trio were excluded because their clubs had raised fatigue concerns following a tough Premier League season.

Despite training with the side during their sessions in Accra, Amartey did not travel with the side for the two games.

Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey and Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah were also excluded from the squad.

New England Revolution midfielder Gershon Koffie, David Accam of Chicago Fire, Kwadwo Poku of FC Miami and Columbus Crew trio of Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah and Mohammed Abu, all based in the US, will join the team for the games.

Goalkeepers

Richard Ofori (Wa All Stars) and Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars)

Defenders

Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew), Nicholas Opoku (Berekum Chelsea), Lumor Agbenyenu (Munich 1860, Germany), John Boye (Sivasspor, Turkey), Rashid Sumalia (Al Gharafa, Qatar), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA), Jerry Akaminko ( Eskiserhispor, Turkey), Samuel Sarfo (Liberty, Ghana)

Midfielders

Mohammed Abu (Columbus Crew, USA), Isaac Sackey (Alanyaspor, Turkey), Ebenezer Ofori (Stuttgart, Germany), Winful Cobbinah (Hearts of Oak), Frank Acheampong (Anderlecht, Belgium), Thomas Agyepong (NAC Breda, Holland), Gershon Koffie (New England Revolution)

Attackers

Asamoah Gyan (Al Alhi, UAE), Majeed Waris (Lorient FC, France), Raphael Dwamena (FC Zurich, Switzerland), Kwadwo Poku (FC Miami), David Accam (Chicago Fire),

Source: GHANAsoccernet