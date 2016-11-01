NEWS View all

Government to give out free digital boxes

The government is working towards supporting about one million vulnerable households with free digital boxes, Mr Ato Sarong, Deputy Minister of Communication has said. He…

Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire sign Co-operation agreement

Ghana and La Cote d’Ivoire, on Thursday signed a co-operation agreement to establish a formal basis of co-operation between the two countries on the fight…

Vodafone Foundation Launches Instant Classroom Project

In an initiative to transform the concept of teaching and learning in Ghana, the Vodafone…

Ghana to host All-Yoruba Congress

All Yoruba Community in Ghana will host the maiden edition of the Yoruba Congress from…

NDC to introduce Farmers Services Centres –Amissah-Arthur

Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, has announced that the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) government would…

Kwaku Manu: I don’t womanize but temptations do come

Ghanaian actor and musician, Kwaku Manu has disclosed that though he isn’t a ‘skirt chaser’ however temptations do come his way. Speaking on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Kasapa Entertainment on…

Okyeame Kwame: Nothing can make me cheat on my wife

Kwame Nsiah Apau, known by his stage name Okyeame Kwame and nicknamed Rap Doctor has boldly disclosed that there is no likelihood of him cheating on his wife, Annica. “Nothing…

Kojo Antwi: I won’t endorse any political party; I’m for Ghana

Highlife legend Kojo Antwi has declared that he will not endorse any political unlike his other colleagues. In an interview with Roman Fada on Atinka FM’s mid-morning programme “Adumaa oo”,…

Drama play ” I Can’t Think Far” slated on Sunday

A drama titled: “I Can’t Think Far,” would be premiered at the Accra International Conference Centre on November 6, to promote and create awareness about violence-free elections. The play would…

Detecting smuggling is the task for custom officials – US Commissione

The United States Customs and Border Protection Commissioner has called on African governments to build stronger…

Organisations in energy sector wins awards

Bank of Africa announces the final phase of the 2nd edition of the African Entrepreneurship Award

KATH takes delivery of US$250,000.00 equipment

Ghana’s second largest referral facility, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), has taken delivery of equipment valued…

Lordina Foundation offers free medical screening to Bawjiase residents

Give Mr Ayariga opportunity to amend the anomalies- Court

An Accra High Court on Friday ordered the Electoral Commission to afford Mr Hassan Ayariga, Presidential…

Fifty communities in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District are to be connected to the national…